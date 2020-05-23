Advertisement

The members representing Albany, Gaya and Ajingi federal constituency in the House of representatives Hon Abdullah Mahmud Gaya have appeal to the people’s to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan, of personal sacrifices, piety and self-denial at all times rather than during the holy month of Ramadan alone.

He made the observation in his Sallah message issued and signed by his media office to newsman in the state.

According to the statements there is need for Muslims to imbibe virtues such as feeding the needy, being their brother’s keepers and prayers for peaceful coexistence that usually come with the month of Ramadan.

Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya urged the Muslim faithful to pray fervently for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic that has been ravaging the world, including Nigeria, saying let also pray for an end to insecurity and other challenges that we face as a nation.

He wishes the populace a happy and hitch free Edil Fitr and urged for continuous prayers against the pandemic in the state and the nation in general, and also enjoin peoples in the state and country at large to continue observing social distancing and wearing face masks and follow Covid 19 protocol guidelines during and after eid fitr

He further said what is happening in this country and world at large is a test of faith and a challenge to us all. It signifies the need for us to emphasize prayers for God to bring this to an end. Let us continue to pray sincerely to bring covid19 and other socioeconomic and security challenge to an end.

While congratulating Kano state Governor Ganduje, people of his constituency and all Muslims ummah for witness yet another celebration and pray for peace and economic prosperity in the country.