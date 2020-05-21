Advertisement

By Godwin Akor, Makurdi

The Benue State Executive Council met with the State Action Committee on COVID-19 today, May 21, at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi and made the following resolutions as presented to the media by Governor Samuel Ortom:

1. Workers on grade levels 1 to 12 who were asked to stay at home are to resume work on June 1, 2020. The workers are advised to always wear face masks and maintain social distancing as they go to work.

2. Churches and Mosques with effect from today Thursday, May 21, 2020, are to hold staggered worship sessions. This implies that a Church or Mosque which before now held two worship sessions should henceforth conduct four sessions in a day.

3. Street trading is encouraged but strictly obeying social distancing protocol on COVID-19. Markets will be partially opened to enable traders access their shops.

4. Fumigation of markets will be carried out periodically.

5. Inter-state movement remains prohibited, except those on essential services.

6. The prevailing curfew in the State has been reviewed to now last between the hours of 8pm to 6am daily, until further notice.

7. Benue people have been encouraged to intensify their farming activities.

8. The issue of school resumption is to be reviewed in the next 14 days.