Prof. Isa Hashim, a senior council member, Kano Emirate Council, has died at the age of 86 years.

Hashim, who is the Jarman Kano, died on Sunday after a brief illness in Kano.

A family member of the deceased, Aliyu Ibrahim, said Hashim’s health condition had deteriorated in recent days.

He added that the remains of Hashim had been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Hashim, a professor of Political Science was a senior lecturer with Bayero University Kano (BUK) where he taught for many years before his retirement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hashim’s death came barely 24 hours after the death of Emir of Rano, Alhaji Abubakar Tafida.

Tafida and many other prominent sons of the state including academics, industrialists, bankers, activists, journalists, community and religious leaders lost their lives to strange death in Kano in recent weeks.