Rabiu Omaku

Nasarawa State again records 6 new cases of COVID-19 while one of the victim, a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing Nasarawa Central, Suleiman Adamu dies at the Federal Medical Centre [FMC], Keffi.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this while giving an update on COVID-19 scourge in the State.

The Governor maintained that all the lawmakers agreed to go on self-isolation including members of his family.

He revealed seven confirmed victims were under isolation at the Dalhatu Araf Specialists Hospital [DASH] in Lafia.

Sule affirmed that one confirmed case was in FMC, Keffi, seven others in DASH

He further explained that the eleven contacts of the first index case have tested negative.

The Governor announced the closure of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.