PRESS STATEMENT FROM SOUTHERN KADUNA PEOPLES UNION (SOKAPU)

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), wishes to draw the attention of the people of Kaduna state to the reality of the presence of the deadly coronavirus in the state which has been ravaging around the world.

We wish to commend the government of Kaduna state for the proactive measures taken so far to ensure that the virus is contained.

We equally applaud the residents of Kaduna state for abiding by the orders of the government authorities remain in a lockdown situation in spite of the difficult situations associated with this directive. We encourage the people to continue to obey instructions and cooperate with the law enforcement authorities to ensure that we all remain safe.

Aware that our governor Nasiru Elrufai is the first known victim to test positive of the much dreaded virus, we wish him a quick recovery and restoration back to his work of serving the good people of Kaduna state.

Seeing that the rate of virus spread is increasing across the states, and taking cognisance of the fact that Kaduna South Senatorial District does not have a hospital with the capacity to handle any eventual outbreak of the disease in that part of the state, we wish to appeal to the the state government to establish a facility in Kafanchan to handle cases that might arise in that zone, otherwise, victims will have to be transported over a distance of 250 kilometers average to Kaduna metropolis or Zaria for treatment.

Killings in Southern Kaduna Continues.

Meanwhile, in spite of the fear that has gripped Kaduna state over this pendamic, armed herdsmen still lurk over Southern Kaduna destroying communities and shedding blood of innocent persons.

This afternoon, Komo community in Guruku ward, Chikun LGA, came under savage attacks by armed herdsmen. Thought SOKAPU is yet to fully identify the victims, not less than six persons have been confirmed killed by the rampaging murders.

Yesterday, a royal father – the District Head of Jagindi, in Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA), Mr Danlami Barde, was shot dead by armed herdsmen. Barde, who left behind a wife and four children was a retired policeman before becoming District Head.

Also killed along with him was his brother, Mr Musa Barde who also had a wife and 3 children. The wife of the slain Musa Barde survived gun shots injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital in Keffi.

In Kuduru, a Gbagyi village, in Chikun LGA, armed herdsmen struck last Thursday and burnt homes, foodstuff rusting cows and stealing valuables. Those killed in the unprovoked murder are: Hassana Bala, Jamilu Hassan and Halima Bala.

Haliru Nawela and Kure Dogonyaro escaped with grievous injuries.

Again, we call on the Federal and state government to deploy security to our ravaged villages and secure lives and property.

We also appeal to good spirited individuals and corporate bodies to assist surviving victims with food, shelter and drugs especially at this time of extreme difficulties.

Sign: Luka Binniyat

(National Public Relations Officer)