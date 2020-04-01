The Union of Democratic Forces in Osun State on Tuesday lauded the Osun State Government’s plan in setting up relief committee aim at providing food and other basic necessities to vulnerable groups in the state.

The group’s Coordinator, Mr. Wole Adedoyin in a press statement issued yesterday in Ilesa said that the recently constituted relief committee which consisted of important and eminent personalities from the state included Asiwaju Tunde Badmus, Chief Adebayo Jimoh, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Matthew Asimolowo, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja I, General Alani Akinrinade (Rtd), Chief Tunde Ponle, Patricia Etteh, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Sir Demola Aladekomo, Lasun Yusuff, Dr Wale Babalakin and Dr Segun Aina, Yussuf Alli, SAN, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, Mr. AbdulKabir Aliyu, Dr Deji Adeleke, Otunba Iyiola Omisore and three former governors of the state, Chief Bisi Akande, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola would cushion the effect of shutting down the state over fears of further spread of the Coronavirus, code-named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Adedoyin, who is also the Chairman of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and the Governorship candidate of the party in the 2018 Guber Election also thanked Governor Gboyega Oyetola for other proactive steps taken by him in order to ensure that the fight against COVID-19 is adequately contained in the State.

The efforts of relevant agencies in the state were also lauded in the control and treatment of the pandemic disease, and especially in the area of sensitizing the public and giving out adequate warnings and instructions.

Adedoyin finally urged all well-meaning citizens of the state to join the governor in the task of putting a stop to the dreaded pandemic disease that has the capacity to wipe the entire state if not well tackled.