The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Office on April 29, 2020 secured the conviction of Idahosa Bobby and Aidamebor Israel for offences bordering on internet fraud.

They were arraigned before Justice Mohammed Tukur of the State High Court sitting in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The convicts were each arraigned on separate one-count charge bordering on online fraud and for possession of fraudulent documents.

Idahosa and Israel were arrested by a team of operatives attached to the Intelligence and Special Operations Section, ISOS following intelligence report indicating their involvement in cybercrime.

The charge against Bobby reads: “That you, Idahosa Bobby sometime between January to March 2020, in Kaduna, within the Kaduna Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, did attempt to cheat by impersonating one Waseelah6 using her Instagram account and in such assumed character, sent scam mails to unsuspecting citizens and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 57 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State 2017 and punishable under section 309 of the same Law.”

The charge against Israel reads: “That you, Israel Aidamebor sometime in 2019 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court of Kaduna State, did fraudulently induce one Mr Eyup, a Turkish national to disclose his full personal and security information which he would not have done but for your deceit by impersonating one William Illumie, an Illuminati agent via WhatsApp, a social media account and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law No.5 of 2017.”

They pleaded “guilty” as charged.

Upon their plea, counsel for the EFCC, E.K. Garba and M. Lawal reviewed the fact of the cases.

Having found them guilty, Justice Tukur, sentenced Bobby to two years in prison with an option of N100,000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) fine, and Israel to two years in prison with an option of N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) fine.