See press statement below…

Southern Kaduna Peoples Union – SOKAPU

Press Statement – 28th April, 2020

On Saturday, 25th April, 2020, Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, convened a meeting of critical stakeholders of Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) in Kajuru town around 11:am.

At the meeting, Aruwan talked tough on the resolve of the government of Governor Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna state to deal decisively with persons or groups engaged in violence in the enclave. He also warned against what he called ‘self-help’ insisting that any person or community that came under attack must report to the police for the law to take its course.

To make a mockery of the stern resolve of Kaduna state government, four hours later, armed herdsmen stormed Kikwari Village, Kajuru LGA, and shot three persons and carted away livestock and foodstuff in large quantities as residents fled for dear lives.

Those killed are: Ado Maisamari, 56 married with 8 children; Titus Amos, 27 married with 3 children and Habila Amos, 25 married with 1 child.

Till date, the murderers are roaming free.

All the villagers numbering over a thousand are now taking refuge with relations in nearby towns under tough conditions in this grim period of coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, three Adara youths have been reportedly killed by persons fully kitted in army uniform in cohort with armed herdsmen.

After the attack, 12 Adara youths were also taken away while a few managed to escape.

Adara youths from different villages had coordinated themselves into a vigilante group to guard their villages the day armed herdsmen wrought destruction and deaths on Kujeni village, Kajuru LGA, on the 23rd April, 2020.

They were attacked on the outskirt of Kujeni by a band of men fully dressed in Army uniform and also well armed. Among them were equally armed herdsmen who where herding away some cattle probably rustled from somewhere.

Those killed are: Maigida Maisama, Yahuda Mallam and Bulus Danzaria.

As the overpowered youths made bids to escape, some were rounded up and herded into the vast forest.

Till date no one has any information about their conditions. No one is sure if they are dead or alive and in what condition.

There is now uncertainty and anxiety in Adara land over the disappearance of these resourceful youths.

The youths in the hands of their abductors are:

Bako Machu

Isaiah Bako

Timothy Musa

Hakuri Maigid

Apolo Ali

Emmanuel Maikasa

Haruna Dogo

Titus Ahmadu

Caleb Bakinpa

Tanimu Ami

Samuel Usman

Maigida Gamashewa

We are calling on Kaduna and the Federal government to assist in the search for our missing young men to reduce the mounting tension in Adara communities.

We are also appealing to Kaduna state government to enforce its resolve in dealing with all evil doers who do not wish Adara land peace and progress.

Sign: Luka Binniyat

National Public Relation Officer.