In his resolve to squarely tame the fear and unwanted spread of Coronavirus pandemic and sustaining the stepped-up tempo across the state, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has evolved 3-Strategy mechanism against the virus and its behaviour.

The mechanism involves Preventive, Curative and Palliative measures. Each of the 3 stages has its attaching demands, of which the state government prepares adequately for that. While in all the stages the state is also stepping up all the processes.

This was disclosed by Governor Ganduje when he was receiving contributions of food items and other essentials, worth over One Hundred Million Naira (N100m), from the Lebanese community in Kano, Saturday, at a particular warehouse on Maganda road, Kano.

They included 30 tonnes of rice, 2,000 spaghetti cartons, 1,000 bags of 1kg Dawavita, Hand Sanitizer 1,548 pieces, 500 cartons of Juice Drinks, 1,500 Protective Garments, 20 Boots among other essentials.

“For us to tame the fear and unneeded possible spread of this global pandemic, COVID-19, we are using 3 strategies for this purpose. We have Preventive measure, Curative measure and Palliative measure,” governor said.

He appreciated that, “The donation we have just received falls under all the 3 strategies we have in place, in this fight against this global pandemic. Hand Sanitizers, Detergent and similar items are all used to prevent us from contracting the virus.

While items like Protective Garments and Boots would be used to prevent our health workers who are on the frontline. And food items fall under palliative measures.”

At the preventive stage the state government is tirelessly engaged in creating awareness on how best to prevent self as a measure against contracting the disease. So also the closure of the state boundaries that serve as routes linking Kano with other states.

As governor said in many occasions “We have decided to close all routes to Kano state, so as to control the movement of other people from other states that have confirmed case indexes. This we are doing to prevent our people, while praying Allah to see all the affected states through and other parts of the global communities.”

The creation of State Task Force on COVID-19 among other efforts by the state government, are also part of the proactive as well as preventive measure against the pandemic. The Task Force is chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and Co-Chaired by Professor Abdulrazaq Garba Habib, from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, (AKTH), Bayero University, Kano, (BUK).

Stepping up on issues related to Isolation Centres by the state government is a giant stride towards preparing for curative response should there be need for it. Medical equipments that are needed in any advanced Isolation Centre are ready at the state designated Centres.

Under ths category also the great interventions of Alhaji Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u of BUA Group of Companies, on the establishment of other Isolation Centres, among others, are also significant preparations for curative measures.

From the palliative standpoint, Ganduje established Fund Raising Committee under the Chairmanship of Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello and Co-Chaired by Alhaji Tajuddeen Dantata.

It is part of the responsibilities of the Committee to look for contributions from corporate bodies and individuals, with the sole intent of helping the most vulnerable in the society during this pandemic crisis. Palliative measure for the needy in the state.

Under this category Alhaji Aminu Dantata donated Three Hundred Million Naira (N300m) as his contribution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) donated over Twenty Eight Million Naira (N28m) and other contributions from other people and corporate bodies. All in an effort to have successful palliative response in this critical period.