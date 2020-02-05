The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has announced the death of Mr Ifeanyi Ibebugwu, the Chairman of its Aguata Local Government Area (LGA) chapter in Anambra State.

Mr Egbeola Wale-Martins, National Publicity Secretary of the party said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said Ibebugwu died on Monday after auto crash on his way to Lagos from Anambra.

He also announced the demise of Alhaja Kudirat Oduwole, mother of the YPP National Auditor, Mr Adebayo Oduwole who has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Wale-Martins said that the two tragic events in quick succession were too much for the party to bear as a family.

“But even in our grief, we take solace in the fact that they left indelible marks in the sands of time haven lived fulfilled lives not defined by how long they lived.

“We recall with thanks the immense and selfless contributions of Ibebugwu to the party, which laid the solid foundation for what the party is today in Anambra State,” he said.

Wale-Martins prayed that on behalf of the National Executive Committee and all members of YPP, that God comfort the families of the bereaved, grant them strength and wisdom to pass through this difficult period.