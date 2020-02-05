The Senate on Wednesday waded into the recent communal clashes in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi by demanding for the rehabilitation of affected communities.

The position of the senate was contained in resolutions reached sequel to the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Sen. Isah Jibrin (APC – Kogi ).

He said the communal clashes had led to massive destruction in most parts of the LGA adding that over 100,000 inhabitants of the communities had also been rendered homeless, resulting in exodus to other parts of the sate.

He said media reports indicated that 100 people were killed in clashes involving the Igbira and Bassa Komi people, and another 146 killed by ethnic militias, in addition to destruction of property worth millions.

“Educational institutions have been destroyed, with many buildings and other facilities completely burnt down, thereby making it absolutely difficult for children in the affected communities to go to school.

“The destruction of schools, health centers are obviously non-existent to cater for the health needs of the affected communities as the few hitherto existing ones have been lost to hostilities.

“This has increased the rate of mortality in the affected communities.

“Markets, Petrol stations, shops and various business outfits in the affected communities have been completely destroyed, thereby throwing people to an inevitable state of economic helplessness,” he said.

The senate in its resolutions accordingly urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to assist the affected communities with shelters, educational and health facilities.

It also urged the ministry to provide minimal seed capital for the women and youths in the affected communities, to facilitate resumption of economic activities.