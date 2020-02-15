… As Corporation Concludes 2019/2020 Recruitment Exercise

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the recruitment of 1,050 Graduate Trainees, signaling the successful completion of its 2019/2020 employment exercise.

A statement from the corporation’s Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Samson Makoji, quoted the Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, as saying that the Human Resources Division of the NNPC has since commenced the issuance of provisional offers of employment to the 1,050 fresh employees.

While describing the recruitment as a very important assignment for the corporation, Mallam Kyari stated that the outcome of the exercise reflected national spread and complied with all statutory requirements.

The GMD maintained that recruitment in the corporation will be a continuous process, even as he noted that the Experienced Hire (EH) component of the exercise would be addressed in due course.

“We look forward to warmly receiving our new team members and working with them to build a corporation that all Nigerians will be proud of,” Kyari added.

It will be recalled that the 2019/2020 recruitment exercise kicked off via nationwide adverts in the national dailies & online media on 13 March, 2019, followed by shortlisting of qualified candidates which commenced from about 27 March, 2019.

Then came the third phase on 1st June 2019, where shortlisted candidates sat for Computer Based Testing (CBT) across the Country, followed by Interview in July 2019.

In pursuance of excellence, NNPC as an equal opportunity employer in the Oil & Gas Industry value chain, including exploration, refining, transportation & marketing of petroleum products, will continue to recruit the best hands in order to buoy its operations nationwide, release stated.