The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested a 37-year-old woman, Hauwa Ali, for allegedly marrying two husbands in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Lawan Fagge, who confirmed the arrest of the woman in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday, said the suspect was arrested on Monday.

He said the woman was apprehended when her first husband, Bello Ibrahim, 45, who was critically ill and was taken to his village for treatment, reported the case.

“So after waiting for some time she thought he was dead after taking a long period and proceeded to marry the second husband, Bala Abdulsalam, who is 40 years old.

“The first husband of the woman is the father of her six children and they were living in their matrimonial home when she went ahead to marry another man, Bala Abdulsalam, 40 years old who claimed to have paid a dowry of N20,000 to her.

He said Ibrahim, after recovering from the sickness, was brought back to the house only to find out that his wife had married another man.

“The woman at the moment has three or four children for the second husband. She claimed the first husband had divorced her but he denied ever divorcing her,” Fagge said.

He said the case was first reported at the Hisbah office in Kumbotso where it was later transferred to the head office in Kano.

He said as soon as investigation was concluded, the woman would be charged to court.