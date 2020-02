The speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly during the era of the former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. C. Mbadinuju – Barth Onugbolu died last night after a long sickness.

He hails from Adazi Nnukwu in Aniocha LGA of Anambra State. He believed to be in his 70s.

His wife is currently serving under the present administration as Special Assistant to the State Governor, Willie Obiano.