The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has uncovered a grand plot by the Bayelsa state deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo and his party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to swap the allegedly forged National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) certificates presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Senate and deputy governorship positions.

APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary Mr. Yekini Nabena, who made the allegation also revealed that unknown to the Bayelsa deputy governor and his party, the APC have already obtained the certified true copies of the allegedly forged NYSC certificates.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, Nabena warned the leadership and all officials of the INEC and NYSC not to allow themselves to be used to swap the alleged forget certificates.

The statement also called on the INEC and NYSC officials not to succumb to any form of pressure from the PDP and its elements.

An Abuja Area Court, on Wednesday, ordered the Department of State Security (DSS) to investigate the NYSC Certificate forgery allegation against the Bayelsa Deputy Governor.

Ewhrudjakpo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was until his swearing-in as the Bayelsa State deputy governor on February 14, 2020, the senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

The APC National leadership has approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its ruling on the Bayelsa Governorship Election.

Nabena, however, said the general public already aware of the forgery case involving Bayelsa deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, as well as the decision of the APC national leadership to continue to pursue all legal avenues to contest the INEC decision to declare Douye Diri as the state governor “having failed to meet the mandatory constitional requirement to become the governor.”

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain said: “Information reaching us is that agents of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo have approached officials of INEC and NYSC with bribe offers to swap the allegedly forged NYSC certificates he presented to INEC for the Senate and Deputy Governor positions.

“We have already obtained the certified true copies of the allegedly forged NYSC certificates the Bayelsa Deputy Governor presented to INEC, I hereby call on the leadership of INEC to thread cautiously by resisting the pressure and rejecting the bribes of the Bayelsa Deputy Governor to swap the NYSC certificates.”