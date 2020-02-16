...Says PDP fraudulent, two-faced party

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr. Yekini Nabena has said the volte face commendation of the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the Bayelsa Governorship has exposed the opposition party as a fraudulent and a two-faced party.

The deputy APC spokesman specifically asked the PDP’s National Chairman whether democracy is no longer under threat as he has claimed?

According to him, APC has formally demanded a fresh election in Bayelsa state.

“The party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole while affirming the supremacy of the Apex Court, forwarded a letter to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu titled: Judgement in Appeal No: SC.1/2020 between Peoples Democratic; Party Request for conduct of fresh governorship election in Bayelsa state.”

Nabena, however, urged Nigerians to be wary of “motor park politicians majorly in the opposition PDP.”

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, the Baylesa born APC chieftain demanded that the rule of law must be adhered to in the case of the Bayelsa governorship.

“When the Supreme Court decided against the PDP on the Imo governorship, the PDP led in protest by its National Chairman, Uche Secondus went around the European Union, UK and US embassies wailing that ‘Nigeria’s democracy is under threat’. What has suddenly changed in the case of the Bayelsa Governorship?

“This only goes to show that these foriegn concerns and all Nigerians must be wary of the motor park politics and insincere antics of the PDP.

“The contentions on the Bayelsa Governorship is far from over. We are all aware of the NYSC certificate forgery case of the Bayelsa deputy governor,

Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo as well as the decision of the APC National leadership to continue to pursue all legal avenues to contest INEC’s decision to declare Duoye Diri as Bayelsa Governor, having failed to meet the mandatory constitutional requirement to become the governor.

“I urge all lovers of democracy to continue to press that the rule of law is adhered to not only in the case of Bayelsa state, but in all matters. Democracy is a game of numbers and the majority must have their way.” Nabena stated.