

From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

The first Lady of BAUCHI and Al-founde4 Muhibbah foundation Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed in colloboration with Fidelity Bank has offered free medical screening to 3,000 women in Misau local government area.



Aisha Bala stated while giving an address on Wednesday at the open ceremony of a three day training for journalists and MDAs officials, organised by The Challenge Initiative, TCI on Media Advocacy for family planning, held at the Chartwell Hotel and Suite in Bauchi.

She said that the media are partners for any meaningful development, hence thier ability to work with the government is important in creating awareness among the people.



“Health is one of the top priority areas of this administration and that is why his Excellency when he came into power, declared a state of emergency on the health sector.Eversince, he has been working round the clock to ensure that health care reached the people at all level.My pet project, Al-Muhibbah Foundation is colloborating with different NGOs and the PHC agency to give all the needed support towards providing quality health care services to our women and children.



“With the coming of this administrationI have done series of free medical services which include sickle cell screening for over 300 Children in colloboration with E-Health, Africa and also Malaria screening and distribution of drugs to over 500 people in Bauchi, Misau, Alkaleri and Nabardo in Toro local government” she said



The First Lady then called on the people of the state to support the present administration and urged the media to champion the cause of women and children.



In a remark, the State Program Coordinator of TCI, Mrs Rabi Ekele said that TCI is implemented by John Hopkins center for Communication program with funding from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with the goal of increasing the capability of state governments to provide life-saving reproductive health, child birth spacing information and services to families and communities, especially among the urban areas.



She said since the inception of TCI in the state, the initiative have supported the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency to renovate and equip 20 health facilities using 73 Health Makeovers, HMO.