By Ali Galadima, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has declared that there will be no hiding place for criminals and kidnappers n the state.

He said his administration will ensure full synergy with the security agencies to make Bauchi state safe and secured.

Bala Mohammed stated this on Wednesday at a taking and handing over ceremony of arms and ammunition recovered from criminals by a renowned hunter and figther of armed robbers and kidnappers, Alhaji Ali Kwara at the Government House in Bauchi.

According to him, the arms were recovered in Burra forest araising from the activities of Alhaji Ali Kwara in collaboration with the police who confiscated them from bandits who are at large.

“He said There are some informants within and outside the towns of Bauchi and environs that are helping us to do this, and this is also in collaboration between Bauchi state government, Ali Kawra, the police and other security agencies so that we will be able to have some concrete engagement with a view to identifying all these bandits, armed robbers that have migrated from Zamfara and other places looking for abode in our forests”, he disclosed.

He explained that, “We know there are some in Yankari forests, we know there are some in Lame/Burra, we know there are some even along Dass road. Because of intelligence we are getting from SSS and other security agencies, they should know that they have no place to stay in Bauchi state”.

The Governor while thanking the Inspector General of police for his efforts towards deepening community engagement handed over the recovered arms and ammunition to the commissioner of police in the state, Philip Maku.

“We will now surrender these arms and ammunition received from Ali Kwara to the Nigeria police for custody and also ask the Nigerian military to put their members in Ali Kwara team. We are ready to support them with wherever token of support interms mobility and logistics to be able to keep Bauchi state safe and secured”, Bala said.

Earlier speaking, the renowned hunter, Alhaji Ali Kwara told the governor that the guns were recovered from bandits hidden undergrou in Burra forest after a tipoff report.

Ali kwara said, “The guns that you are seeing today, there is an armed robber we’ve been trailing for long, he is involved in kidnapping in this area and he also operates around Taraba, Benue and Plateau states. He used to come from Zamfara state”. Kwara said.

‘”He was brought to me voluntarily by his father having noticed that I have swong into action that has affected some of his colleagues. When he came, he informed me that there are strangers who have smuggled arms into Bauchi and that he took part in hiding the guns underground”.

“He took us to Lame/Burra forest where we recovered these guns. The boy is in my costody I don’t allow him to go out because people knew him and they might lynch him.

Alhaji Kwara who said 43 guns, 1,117 ammunition and 30 cartridges were recovered hurried underground informed the Governor that he is working in collaboration with about 50 police in the fight against armed robbery, banditary and other crimes, a voluntary service he has been doing for 21 years.

He added that the police are the ones doing the work and he coordinates them.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner of police in the state, Philip Maku said I am take over these arms and ammunition for further investigation. We have recovered these exhibits and it’s good that we carry out proper investigation with a view to arresting the culprits.

He appealed to members of the public in the state to cooperate with the police by not hiding people with questionable character in the midst, adding that community engagement in security is very important.