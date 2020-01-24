President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday returned to Abuja after he participated in the United Kingdom-Africa Investment Summit 2020, in London.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader was welcomed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja by top Federal Government functionaries including the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu.

While in London, President Buhari also held bilateral talks with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, where he sought the cooperation of the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom in the investigation of fugitives from Nigeria finding accommodation in that country.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020.

Buhari said the ongoing anti-corruption war in Nigeria, though slow but painstaking, needed the cooperation of the Agency.

The President also met with his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, and gave more information on why Nigeria’s borders were partially closed.

On time frame for reopening the borders,President Buhari said it would not happen till the final report of a committee set up on the matter was submitted and considered.

“We will get things sorted out. Our farmers, especially those who grow rice, now have a market, and are happy, and we are also concerned about hard drugs and weapons.

”Once the committee comes up with its recommendations, we will sit and consider them,” he said.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman had in a statement quoted President Akufo-Addo, to have shown understanding of the need for Nigeria to protect her citizens.

The Ghanaian leader, however, pleaded for “an expedited process, because the Nigerian market is significant for certain categories of business people in Ghana.”

President Buhari had also met with a select group of Nigerian Community in the United Kingdom including the current World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua.

Joshua was the cynosure of all eyes during the meeting, for regaining his world championship belt and putting Nigeria “on the world map again like Hogan Bassey.”

The presidential aide stated that Joshua, later presented his belts to the President and pledged to “stand up for Nigeria anytime you need me”.

President Buhari is scheduled to meet with Mr Janez Lenarcic, the European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management on Friday at noon.