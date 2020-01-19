From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has stated that negotiations between her and labour unions on implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage have not yet been concluded.

The Governor who stated this in a press statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, was reacting to a social media post made by a member of Government Committee on the New Minimum Wage who wrote that the negotiations were concluded and approved.

The Governor said “Our administration has presented its proposal and labour leaders have given assurance that they would study the proposal and get back to government.

“The member of the State Government Committee on the New Minimum Wage who posted on social media that the negotiations were concluded and approval given did so in haste and error, and has since been told to retract the report.

“We wonder why the committee member rushed to the media with the report when we and labour leaders were still meeting to agree on the new minimum wage for workers of the state.

“We call for patience as negotiations on the new minimum wage will soon be concluded in the best interest of all Benue people,” the statement said.