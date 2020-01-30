- The Coronavirus pandemic may have started in Wuhan, China, but it is a clear and present danger to the international community, including Anambra State. Therefore, the Anambra State government has decided to issue this advisory to its people, fully aware of our reputation as easily the most travelled Nigerians, if not Africans.
- We advise all Ndi Anambra not to travel to the city of Wuhan, China, for now, despite its allure as an industrial and transportation hub.
- Any Anambra entrepreneur or traveller who has been to Wuhan in central China in the past three weeks is hereby advised to make use of our remedial measures by reporting to the Ministry of Health, Awka.
- Our screening facilities are available free-of-charge for all who feel somewhat endangered by the new highly contagious disease.
- The Anambra State government notes that the Coronavirus has been confirmed to have spread to 16 countries in Asia, North America and Asia. It may have well have reached Cote d’Ivoire.
- In view of this development, the Government advises those who travel abroad to maintain high hygienic standards by, among other things, washing their hands regularly. They should, in addition, maintain minimum physical contact with people they meet.
- The safety and comfort of every Anambra person, whether at home or abroad, will remain on the priority list of the Governor Willie Obiano administration.
God bless all Ndi Anambra everywhere.
C. Don Adinuba
Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment
Anambra State