GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Abia State Government has noted with great dismay the incessant acts of sabotage of the Eziukwu – Cemetery Road Project by businessmen who deal on sand and gravel, including block molders along Eziukwu Road, Aba.

Despite repeated appeals by the Contractor handling the project, these people have persisted in their acts of sabotage by deliberately blocking the new drainage lines with heaps of sand and gravel. Some of them have converted the new drainage lines into platforms for block molding and have been removing manhole covers installed by the Contractor. These manhole covers were designed for safety purposes.

Government shall no longer tolerate these nefarious acts. No responsible government will fold it’s arms and watch as unscrupulous persons destroy infrastructural facilities being put in place for the good of our people, under the guise of running a business.

While the Abia State Government supports the growth of businesses in the state, such growth must not be at the expense of public safety, welfare and protection of public property.

The Abia State Government is committing huge sums of public funds into these projects and will not tolerate a situation where ongoing projects are sabotaged by the same persons who are meant to benefit from the projects upon completion.

Consequently, the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, Phd has ordered these categories of businessmen along Eziukwu Road to, as a matter of urgency, desist from these acts or face the full weight of the Government of Abia State.

In particular, those who deal on sand, gravel and block molders around that area are, by this notice, warned to stop forthwith, the habit of dropping these items on the road or on top of drainage lines. All forms of block molding on drainages must stop immediately.

These traders are hereby given 48 hours to abate any form of nuisance their activities have posed along that axis or face the full wrath of the law. A reasonable distance must be maintained between the road and their business premises.

The Governor hereby orders the Honorable Commissioner for Environment and the Chairmen of Aba North and Aba South Local Government Areas to immediately move into that area and take all lawful and necessary steps to implement these directives.

Any person that violates these directives shall be promptly arrested and prosecuted.

Government will not hesitate to shut down and take over that area should these illegal and unwholesome activities persist.

Thank you.

Onyebuchi Ememanka, Esq.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

January 29, 2020.