

Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano, Osodieme, has called on Ndi Anambra state and all people of good faith to celebrate Christmas by sharing their joy with the less privileged.

Mrs Obiano said this in her message to Anambra women on December 23, 2019 signed by Emeka Ozumba, Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor. She thanked God for leading Anambra women and their families successfully and helping them wade through varous challenges during the year up to the festive season.

The wife of the Governor expressed delight at the improvement in the wellbeing of Anambra women through recognition and representation in the scheme of things in the state. She restated her commitment to

continue people-oriented projects initiated and completed by her NGO, Caring Family Initiative, CAFE and other life changing programmes targeted at empowering indigent women, widows, the less privileged and the physically challenged.

Mrs Obiano however cautioned that even as we celebrate we should not rest on our oars.

In her words, “Though a lot of lives have been touched, more work lies ahead. There are many more that need help and there’s no better time to lend a helping hand than this season of love, joy and happiness.

“I therefore urge all of us not to relent. It is our responsibility to make sure that no one lacks this Christmas. Let’s look out for the less privileged, the physically challenged, indigent widows, the poor and the destitute of life, especially children in your communities and put smiles on their faces. Share what you have with them and celebrate the joy of the yuletide season with them.

“Let’s share our joy with the less privileged. Let us use this season to serve humanity more. As we all know, service to humanity is the best work of life and there is no better time to serve the less privileged than now.”

Mrs Obiano urged Ndi Anambra to key into this Christmas season project of love and prayed for the safety of all commuters and travellers this season. She also pledged to do more for the women, children and the less privileged in the coming year.

Osodieme also wished all the women and children and Ndi Anambra a merry Christmas and a happy, prosperous new year.

