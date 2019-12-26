The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) on the Platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Kano state governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represent the political pride of the party.

The governors, however, reiterated their commitment towards the creation of jobs to the teeming population of the unemployed youths in the country.

Chairman of the forum, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state in a statement, Thursday in Abuja, assured that they would join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria

The forum assured that they would roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of the APC controlled states in the country to achieve the goal.

The forum particularly applauded governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the inroads so far recorded since he took the mantle of leadership in Kano state.

Congratulating Ganduje as he celebrate his 70th birthday alongside the people of Kano state, the forum noted: “We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of our party, APC, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano state as well as at national level.

“As Governor of Kano state, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you certainly represent our political pride!”