…as eight other govs, distinguished Nigerians bag awards

By Abu Duniya

Following his historic victory in last November Bayelsa State Guber polls, governor-elect, David Lyon, has been recognised as “Man of the Year” by foremost media group, TheNigerian News.

Mr Lyon will be awarded at the third anniversary and book launch by publisher, Philip Agbese, in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari.



Against all odds, Mr Lyon of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was overwhelmingly elected to govern the oil-rich state, breaking the power of incumbency and ending the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) two-decade-long hegemony in last month’s polls.



On the choice of the 48-year-old Southern Ijaw native for its most-coveted recognition, the organisation said “ like morning dew, he rose from political oblivion as an underdog to defeat two serving senators in a fair and transparent election to emerge as Governor-elect of Bayelsa State.”



The statement added that “his soft-spoken mien and humility saw him defeat vote-buying, thuggery and manipulations to win the heart of Bayelsans thus proving that power belongs to the people.”



The event is billed to hold on Monday 30th December at the NAF Conference Centre Abuja.



Here’s a rundown of other award recipients:



HE, Obong Udom Emmanuel, award for Infrastructure Star of the Year

Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman, award for Role Model of the Year

Lt Gen TY Buratai, award for Most Outstanding Legend of the Year

Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, award for Public Order Personality of the Year

Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, award for Politician of the Year

Col. Muhammadu M Abdallah (rtd), award for Change Agent of the Year

HE, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, award for Education and Worker Welfare Star of the Year

HE, Mr Godwin Obaseki, award for Fiscal Policy and Transparency Star

Mrs Ibukun Awosika, award for Woman of the Year

Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, award for Most Valuable CEO of the Year

Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, award for Activist of the Year

HE, Rt Ahmad Fintiri, award for Grassroots Democracy Development Governor of the Year

HE, Engr David Umahi, award for Nationalist of the Year

HE, Engr Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, award for Human Capital Development Star

HE, Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle, award for Pillar of Security Vanguards

HE, Hon David Lyon, award for Man of the Year

OFAB Foundation, award for Most-Outstanding Pan-African Group in the Diaspora

Engr. Nuruddeen Rafinddadi, award for Social Service Icon of the Year

The book titled, “Integrity Vs Power Play: Understanding the Buhari Phenomenon”, meanwhile, aptly captures the first-term administration of President Buhari and many of his giant exploits as a five-star democrat.