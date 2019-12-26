PRESS STATEMENT

It is with great relief and gratitude that we received the news of a peace and conciliation initiative embarked upon by Highly Respected Elders and other well-meaning stakeholders from across the land under the chairmanship of Gen Abdulsalami A Abubakar. As disclosed in press statement it issued on 22nd December 2019, the initiative seeks to find ways and means for the amicable resolution of the lingering crises in Kano pertaining to the creation of four additional emirates in the state with its attendant conflicts and destabilizing consequences and fostering the *reconciliation of* all parties concerned.

On behalf of Advocates of a United Kano and teeming citizens of Kano we wish to state as follows:

We wholeheartedly welcome this initiative and the concern shown by all those behind it. In particular we appreciate that the fact President Muhammad Buhari is in full support of such a laudable undertaking.

We call upon all sides to fully cooperate with members and stay engaged with the Initiative in its quest to resolve the crisis and reconcile all parties so as to give peace and amity a chance.

We further urge all concerned to eschew taking any actions or making any statements that will inflame passions or hamper the reconciliation efforts.

We place on record the immense gratitude of Kanawa to Mr President and members of the initiative and further pledge our full support to the Initiative and offer to fully cooperate with it.

We pray to Almighty Allah to assist members and sustain peace, tranquility and stability in Kano and all across the nation.

Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa

Chairman,

ADVOCATES FOR UNITED KANO