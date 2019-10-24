From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has been applauded by Women Radio 91.7, as he makes history on more than 50% women inclusion in his cabinet

The commendation was made by the founder of the only Nigeria Women Rdio station Toun Okewale Sonaiya while intercting with Journalists in Bauchi

With the recent announcement of additional 6-person commisoner-nominees which brings the total number to 9 women and 7 men commissioner-nominees, Kwara has etched her name in the history books as Nigeria’s most gender friendly cabinet.

Toun Okewale-Sonaiya said the campaigns for women inclusion in governance is gradually yielding results and she commend and salute Governor Abdulrazaq for this bold, timely and progressive move.

According to her, “the Governor has given us hope of a better Nigeria that includes more Women and young persons. I hope that more women will be confident in Nigeria’s electoral system and participate more in voting processes.”

Among the commissioner-nominees is 26 year-old Miss Joana Nnazua Kolo who when confirmed would be Nigeria’s youngest commissioner, taking the record from 27-year-old Oluwaseun Fakorede in Oyo State.

This shows that Kwara state government not only creates more room for women to operate, they also pay attention to younger, vibrant and intellectually sound women”.

“Apart from commissioner-designates, the new Chairperson of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service is a woman, Mrs. Folashade Omoniyi. We congratulate her and other Women and we are confident they will excel in their various roles.

“We are still basking in the euphoria of the proclamation of Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to give up to 50 percent slot to women in his cabinet and the news of more than 50% women in the Kwara state government sits well with us.

It is now common knowledge that women have a lot to offer to the growth and development of the country and any serious-minded state will avail itself of such and harness the unique potentials of Nigerian women”

As a broadcast station at the forefront of pushing the woman Agenda, we believe that Governor Abdulrazaq is a model politician who understands how to deepen women empowerment through inclusion in governance and developmental agenda. We applaud his boldness.

SONAIYA further urge others to jump on the train of women inclusion, emulate Kwara by bringing more women to the decision making table.