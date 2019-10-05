The Niger State Police Command says a mob of protesters has lynched one Ahmed Bello, a Vehicle Inspector Officer in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Friday.

“On October 3, around 1.30pm, three Fulani youths namely; Malami Mohammed, Juli Musa and Dawa Ali of Oro village of Mariga Local Government Area riding on an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle were stopped by the Vehicle Inspection Officer but they refused to stop.

“They were chased by the VIO and they ran into a moving trailer with the number plate, FKJ 512 XW that was coming from Tegina- Kampani Bobi area. All of them were crushed by the trailer and died on the spot.

“On realising what he did, the VIO ran towards Kampani Bobi Police outstation for safety. Unfortunately, he was pursued by an irate mob and lynched,” the CP said.

He said already reinforcement from Kontagora Division was drafted to the village to restore normalcy.