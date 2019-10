A 12-year-old boy has been abducted in Pegi community, a resettlement area in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Also, other eight are among victims kidnapped Tuesday night by gunmen who dressed in military camouflage.

The gunmen shot at two vehicles while their operation was on.

The abductees trekked for eight hours through forest before finally reaching the kidnappers’ den in Nasarawa State.

