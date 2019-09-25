The Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders Foundation (HURIDE), has called on the Inspector -General of Police (IG) to immediately remove and reduce the rank of the Officer in Charge (OC) of Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARs) , Aba , Johnbull and that of Uturu Isikwuato LGA in all,in Abia State.

The group also gave the Inspector-General of Price (IG),14 days to direct the officers to return the money they collected from their victims at Isuikwuato LGA Abia state

In a press briefing in Aba, Abia State the chairman of Board of Trustees (BoT), of HURIDE, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, said if IG fails to meet their demand, he in the alternative would mobilise the people to match on the streets of Aba if IG as well as demanding that he offers public apology to the victims of extortion.

Problem started when a social media activist, Comrade Okezie Goodluck, was arrested in Uturu Isuikwuato, handcuffed and driven in an open Hilux Van which exposed him to heavy down pour all the way to Aba office of OC SARs for allegedly posting the arrest and extortion of some citizens by SARs operatives in Isuikwuato in his face book wall.

At Aba SARs office, he was detained until the President General of his community came to bail him.

Those according to our Sources who were extorted were Uzu chikaodi, #11,000. Akosim Monday #10,500. Onyedikachi Ugwa, #11,000. Amechi Chima, #5,200. Ndubueze Emmanuel, #21,500.Onimma Nnamdi, #5,500. Chinonso Mgbalogu, #5,000. and Chibueze Adibe #5,000.

HURIDE said it was clear that Okezie was justifiably protesting the extortion of citizens and members of his community which has become the trade mark of SARs in Abia State, lamenting that efforts to sanitise SARs were being hampered by personnel like OC SARs, Aba.

Consequently, said Dede Uzor, he should be disciplined for sabotaging the efforts of IGP and the state Police hierarchy to stamp out corruption in the Force.

HURIDE also said they detest and reject the manner Okezie was made to make statements under duress.

Okezie had alleged that he was asked to write his statement under gun point and he wrote that the post was done in error.

HURIDE,unequivocally demands immediate refund of the monies extorted by the officers within 14 days.