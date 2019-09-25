We do need politicians, not only to lead, but to be held accountable – Bukky Ajala (Linda Ejiofor), 4th Republic

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Junior Chambers International (JCI) and Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria have partnered with Nigerian film producers Griot Studios Ltd and Amateur Heads Productions to screen the political thriller, 4TH REPUBLIC in specific host communities.

The screenings kicked off with INEC and NOA on the 16th of September 2019 at the Reverton Hotel in Lokoja, Kogi State with key political stakeholders in attendance. This was followed by another screening of the film in Yenegoa, the Bayelsa State capital on the 23rd of September. Both screenings were organized ahead of the November 16th gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states. This followed two hugely successful independent showings in Kaduna State – at the 3rd Annual Kaduna Book and Arts Festival (Kabafest) and at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

4th Republic was made to raise awareness and stir conversation on the Nigerian political and electoral terrain. It explores the dynamics of politics in Nigeria; the necessity of a better political class; the presence or lack of women in politics and the importance of a fair and incorruptible judiciary.

The movie is set against the backdrop of a violent and heavily marred governorship election in Nigeria and the ensuing controversial election petition tribunal. It stars Kate Henshaw as Confluence State governorship candidate, Mabel King, and her quest to take back the seat she believes she rightfully wins against all odds.

Speaking at the screening of the film in Lokoja, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Director of Voter Education at INEC said, “We believe that voter education should be done through as many media as possible, and this is art, and Nollywood is one of the frontiers that we think can reach millions of Nigerians” Mrs. Ruth Ogun, Director of Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilization at NOA added, “The movie describes to us, vividly the issues that arises during elections… with this film, it is shown that there is no gain going the violent way.” She further said, “This is a very good tool and platform in getting the message across. For us, it is a partnership for positive development.”

The partnership with the producers, INEC, JCI and EiE Nigeria will see the film shown in about 18 universities, across the six geo-political zones in the country. There have been showings of the film at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Federal University, Lokoja and Federal University, Otuoke.

Director of the film, Ishaya Bako said, “I think it is interesting that the film has gotten such strong and positive responses in each of the screenings we’ve had and I am grateful that all the hard work from the cast and crew is paying off in this way with such support and collaboration. From our fantastic funders, the MacArthur Foundation and OSIWA to a progressive indigenous IT firm, Softcom and their visionary CEO Yomi Adedeji and now government agencies and civil society actors. These planned screenings show the power of film to bring people together and also stir conversation about some of the more important issues that affect us in society today.”

–

4TH REPUBLIC stars Kate Henshaw, Bimbo Manuel, Enyinna Nwigwe, Yakubu Mohammed, Sani Mu’azu and Linda Ejiofor among others. The film, distributed by FilmOne, was written by Zainab Omaki and Emil B. Garuba and directed by Ishaya Bako. Bem Pever, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju and Ummi A. Yakubu serve as producers. The film will be showing in universities across the country from September to December 2019.

For updates on dates and venues across the campuses, follow our social media handle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – @4threp and @eienigeria.