Hajiya mariam Bala Muhammad has donated clothes to over 100 orphans to assuage their sufferings in the state.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries in makaranta malam kawu in Bauchi metropolis, Hajia Mariam noted that orphans and the less privileged children are among the voiceless and vulnerable groups in the society .

She emphasised on the importance of quality education to ensure that they also have a brighter future.

According to her there are several brilliant and intelligent children among the orphans but unfortunately some of them are school dropouts due to lack of access to quality education.

