Victor Moses Not Highly Rated At Chelsea

Victor Moses was handed penalty duties in pre-season for Chelsea and the Nigerian converted 2 out of 2, but he isn’t considered in the club’s top five best takers.

The winger, who is also the Super Eagles designate penalty taker, has a 100 percent record from the spot for club and country.

During pre-season Moses scored against Inter Milan in a shootout win and days later in a cold manner converted against Arsenal’s Pete Cech.

However, in spite Chelsea considers five other players ahead of the Nigerian.

Eden Hazard, Willian, Cesc Fabregas, David Luiz and summer buy Jorginho were all rated ahead of Moses.