Long after retiring from football, a former Super Eagles player Tunji Banjo now drives train in London where he is based.
Banjo is a Nigerian-Irish and played nine times for the Green Eagles-Nigeria’s national team before they were renamed the Super Eagles.
The 58-year-old made his debut for Nigeria in July 1980 in a 1982 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Tunisia.
He played most of his professional career in England with Leyton Orient before a brief spell at AEL Limassol in Cyprus.
Train driver
Long after his football career, Banjo is living a quiet life in London where he drives a train.
“The earliest start is 5 am in Northampton which means I leave home at three,” he told Daily Mail.
“I’ve been a footballer so I know the difference between that and proper work!”
Before he took up the job as a train driver, he had worked as a bus driver, a dustman at his former club Orient and did cleaning at a cricket ground.
Banjo didn’t have the luxury of earning huge sums during his playing days where he had a weekly wage of just £100-a-week at Second Division side.
They had an incredible run in the 1978 FA Cup, beating the likes of Chelsea, Middlesbroughand Norwich to get to the semi-final before they were thrashed 3-0 by Arsenal.
Banjo was a second-half substitute in that game.