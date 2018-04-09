DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

The former Super Eagles player who now drives train in London

–

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Long after retiring from football, a former Super Eagles player Tunji Banjo now drives train in London where he is based.

Banjo is a Nigerian-Irish and played nine times for the Green Eagles-Nigeria’s national team before they were renamed the Super Eagles.

The 58-year-old made his debut for Nigeria in July 1980 in a 1982 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Tunisia.

He played most of his professional career in England with Leyton Orient before a brief spell at AEL Limassol in Cyprus.

Train driver

Long after his football career, Banjo is living a quiet life in London where he drives a train.

“The earliest start is 5 am in Northampton which means I leave home at three,” he told Daily Mail.

“I’ve been a footballer so I know the difference between that and proper work!”

Before he took up the job as a train driver, he had worked as a bus driver, a dustman at his former club Orient and did cleaning at a cricket ground.

Banjo didn’t have the luxury of earning huge sums during his playing days where he had a weekly wage of just £100-a-week at Second Division side.

They had an incredible run in the 1978 FA Cup, beating the likes of Chelsea, Middlesbroughand Norwich to get to the semi-final before they were thrashed 3-0 by Arsenal.

Banjo was a second-half substitute in that game.