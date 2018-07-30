DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Super Eagles’ prospect too tempting to dump, says Rohr

Super Eagles’ Manager, Gernot Rohr has been linked with the Algerian job, but the Franco-German is not thinking of dumping Nigeria, at least for now. And his reason is simply that the array of emerging stars waiting to turn the Super Eagles into a formidable force is too tempting to ignore. Rohr has never hidden the fact that he considers Nigeria the best team he has coached since he took his coaching skills to Africa. And to abandon a project that promises so much success, to Rohr, is too foolish a thought to contemplate.

Speaking at the weekend, the 64-year-old coach said: “When you have a team playing this good, beating Iceland who are ranked 20 in the world, while we are 49, a team that had Argentina who are number six in the world close to a knockout.

“Who would think of resigning from this team? You would need to question your own work. No, it’s out of the question for me right now.“I don’t believe there is problem in NFF all I can see is nothing, the most important thing for me to do is to focus and believe in my job.“I have to do my best to make sure we play in AFCON next year. I need to start watching players in their various clubs and know those to be invited.

“Our project is also focused on the 2018 AFCON as well as the next World Cup. These are targets; we have players aged 19, 21 and 22 who are all first XI and we can be positive and believe that they will improve in the future.”

Nigeria will resume the bid to qualify for the Cameroun 2019 Nations Cup in September when it travels to Seychelles for the second game in the qualifying series. The Super Eagles lost their firs game in the series to South Africa in Uyo and Rohr believes the Eagles are condemned to win the remaining matches to qualify.

The coach revealed he has already started preparing for the match, adding that he is monitoring the pre-season matches involving various European clubs to know the players fit for the game.

The gaffer said he would soon unveil his programme for the match and other engagements aimed at keeping the Super Eagles in the best possible shape.Nigeria will meet Seychelles in Victoria on September 7 in continuation of the Cameroun 2019 qualifying series.

