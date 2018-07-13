DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has revealed that Nigeria could be banned from international football.

His reactions came on the heels of the recurring long-standing imbroglio that hit the nation’s football body following a court ruling that installed Chris Giwa as president while asking Pinnick to step down until the leadership matter was completely resolved legally.

In the meantime, Chris Giwa has since taken over the NFF headquarters as its authentic president courtesy of a Supreme Court judgment, which was implemented by the federal government.

However, the Fifa supremo revealed that the country risks an international ban if the leadership crisis rocking the West African nation lingers without respecting its statutes and regulations.

“The Nigeria Football Federation has a president and his name is [Amaju] Pinnick and he was elected,” said Infantino while reacting to a question asked from a journalist from TheCable during a press conference on Friday.

“We’ve [Fifa] been very clear about that already about some time ago. I felt this issue came up again. The situation is very clear.

“We have statutes and regulations – there can be no interferences in the running of the association and for this reason, Pinnick is working here [in Russia] in an official capacity. He is the president elected by the members of the Nigeria FA. That’s the end of the story.

“If any external body thinks they can change this situation, then, of course, Nigeria risks a ban, as we have with any other association. We have democratic processes that have to be respected. It’s a very clear-cut and simple case.”