Press Release

Re: APC Local Government Congress In Imo State

Notice Of Postponement

–

As you are aware, the APC Local Government Congress to elect LGA Executives of our great Party was scheduled to hold on Saturday 12th May, 2018 in line with the National Congress Timetable as approved by the National Working Committee of our great Party.

However, you may be aware that during the Stakeholders’ meeting for the just concluded Ward Congress in Imo State, some hoodlums led by some government functionaries attacked the Party Office, destroyed everything in the State Chairman’s office and carted away documents and other valuables. Similarly, on Friday, 11th May, 2018, fire from a strange source engulfed that State Party office in broad daylight. These incidences have been reported to the Nigeria Police and the National Headquarters of our great Party.

Consequently, the National Chairman of our great Party has advised that the LGA Congress be shifted to Monday, 14th May, 2018 by 8.00am.

This is therefore to inform all candidates to the Congress and our teaming supporters that the APC LGA Congress in Imo State will now hold on Monday 14th May, 2018 by 8am at the various centres across the State.

While regretting any inconveniences this change might have caused, I wish to use this opportunity to urge our members across the State not to be distracted by the recent developments in the State, but turnout out en-mass as usual and support their choice candidates for the Congress.

The APC in Imo State remains one strong indivisible family that abhors intimidation. We are bonded in unity and together we shall overcome.

Thank you all, and God bless.

CHIEF DR. HILLARY EKE (DCF)

State Chairman