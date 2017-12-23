Fulani Herdsmen Attacks Anambra Community, Kills One

–

The menace of Fulani herdsmen has struck a community in Anambra State. The attack occurred on the 20th December 2017 resulting in the death of a youth by the name Atuanya.

The community has since called on the government authorities to handle the incursion of Fulani herdsmen. In the community’s reaction to the killing, they called on the federal government to weigh in on the killings unless the community will be left with no option than to defend itself.

–

See the reaction from the community below

–

*ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: AYAMELUM PEOPLE CAN’T BE TREATED AS SECOND CLASS CITIZENS IN THEIR OWN FATHER LAND.*

This is to send a warning signal that if the members of Miyetti Allah group were not called to order, Ayamelum citizens may be forced to defend themselves because they can’t be second class citizens in their own Father land. This warning goes to those who have vowed to violate the law and cause crisis in our land.

It is also to draw the attention of the Federal Government and make a passionate appeal to the President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari and the state government to come to our aid by showing the Fulani herdsmen the way out of Ayamelum. Enough is enough.

The federal and state governments are not unaware of the carnage and massive destruction visited on the peace-loving people of Ayamelum by heartless terrorists operating under the cover of Fulani herdsmen for some years now.

While this lasted, economic activities in the council area were almost grounded as people abandoned their farms and businesses due to the ravaging activities of AK-47 bearing herdsmen, who constantly invaded our communities, destroyed our farms, property, maimed and killed indiscriminately.

Our people are still living with the sordid memories of the Fulani herdsmen attack on the people of Anaku on 20th December 2017 that sent one Mr Atuanya to early grave. May his soul rest in the blossom of the Lord, Amen.

Worried by the continued desecration of our land and a clear agenda to exterminate our people, I am saying enough is enough.

Ayamelum people should not be treated as second class citizens or aliens in their own country.

I must state here categorically and emphatically that Fulani must leave Ayamelum LGA. My thoughts are with Anaku people.

#fulanihersdmenmustgo#

Viewers discretion is advised.

B C OKONKWO

From Ayamelum.