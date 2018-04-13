DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Europa and Champions League Semi- Final Draw:

With the quarter final stages of both competition done and dusted, the draw for the two most coveted club trophies in Europe was conducted today and this is how the teams were paired;

Europa League:

Salzburg vs Marseille

Arsenal vs Athletico Madrid

Champions League:

Liverpool vs As Roma

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

The mountain surmounting Salzburg from the Austrian League go into to the semis on the back of an amazing quarter final win over Lazio but can the go past the impressive Dmitry Payet led Olympic Marseille?

Arsenal have enjoyed a mixed season of failure on the home front and success on the European front but they are set to face their most daunting opponent in this season’s Europa league in a mouth-watering clash with the Diego Simeone tutored Athletico Madrid who will fancy their chance of reaching the final in Lyon. Who will win this one?

The first leg takes place on the 26th of April with the Return leg scheduled for the 3rd of May 2018.

Liverpool will hope to reach their first Champions League final since 2007 after an impressive victory over Manchester City at the last stage of the competition but they must first overpower an As Roma team that slayed the mighty Barcelona in exceptional fashion at the last stage. Can Jurgen Klopp inspire his team to victory against this fearless team from Rome?

Bayern will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year’s match up against Title holder Real Madrid when both teams go head to head in what will be their second consecutive semi final outing against each other. Madrid beat them home and away last season but Bayern will be banking on the fact that Madrid looks more vulnerable this season after Juventus nearly eliminated them (Madrid) in the quarter final. This match looks delicately poised but what will be the outcome?

The First leg takes place on the 24th and 25th of April while the Return leg is scheduled for a week later on the 1st and 2nd of May.