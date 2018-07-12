DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Nigeria’s minister for youth and sports Solomon Dalung has laughed off claims that the country could be handed a football ban by FIFA, following court rulings that have removed Amaju Pinnick from office as president of the Nigeria Football Federation.

A Nigerian Supreme Court judgement means Pinnick ceases to be president of the NFF, while that charge has now been handed to Chris Giwa by the same court, prompting Pinnick’s lawyer, Festus Keyamo to make the claim Nigeria faces an imminent ban following the development.

Keyamo had said at the Jos High Court on Tuesday: “The only NFF recognised by FIFA is the one headed by Pinnick, who is also the Vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).”I have pointed out to the court that the FIFA hammer is eminent. Let us not pretend that this is not happening.”

However, Dalung, himself a barrister at law, says the world football governing body could not possibly ban Nigeria as there hasn’t been a government interference in the running of the game in the country.“In the first place, I don’t even know why FIFA would ban Nigeria,” Dalung began.

“If members of the FIFA family are fighting and they went to court and even dragged the government of Nigeria to court.

“We have spent so much money in sending lawyers to defend us in court and at the end of the day, a judgement emerged from there and then FIFA would ignore those fighting and accuse Nigeria of interference, I am yet to comprehend this line of argument,” he added.

Giwa had last week, assumed office as president of the NFF, following the rulings and judgement of the High and Supreme Courts.