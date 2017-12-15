Charity Match: Kanu, Diouf, Ideye In Action As Kano Pillars Beat African Legends

By Adeboye Amosu in Kano

An African legend team led by former Super Eagles captain Kanu Nwankwo lost 2-1 to Kano Pillars in a charity game at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano on Thursday , reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Akide Ibrahim scored both goals for Kano Pillars, while former South Africa captain Aaron Mokoena got the Legends’ only goal of the encounter.

The match which was put together to raise funds for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the North-East of Nigeria saw former Senegal and Liverpool striker El Hadji Diouf, ex-South Africa captain Aaron Mokeana, and former Zimbabwe forward Benjani Nwaruwari line up for the African Legends.

Other former football stars who played for legends team were Daniel Amokachi , Tijani Babangida, Garba Lawal, while Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye also featured for the Africans stars.

Kanu stated after the game that he was happy to be part of the game and praised the organisers for the wonderful initiative.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show support for the internally displaced persons and we are glad to be in Kano today.

“The organisers did a good job in organising this game and bringing all these stars here and I want to say a big kudos to them.”