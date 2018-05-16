DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari Govt Ups Dasuki Charges From 19 To 32

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had amended the charges against the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, from 19 to 32-count charges.

Mr Dasuki and three others were on Wednesday re-arraigned in an FCT High Court, Maitama, by the EFCC for 32 charges bordered on criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and dishonest release and receiving of various sums of money to the tune of N33. 3 billion.

Recall that the former NSA under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration was first arraigned in November 2015.

He was arraigned alongside ex-Director of Finance and Administration, Office of National Security Adviser, Shuaibu Salisu; former General Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Aminu Baba-Kusa, and two firms- Acacia Holdings and Reliance Referral Hospital.

They were arraigned by the EFCC on a 19-count charge,

However, during the court sitting on Wednesday, the amended charges were read to the defendants but pleaded not guilty to all the allegations against them.

Oluwaleke Atolegbe, holding a brief for Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, prayed the court for a date to commence trial.

Mr Dasuki’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, holding a brief for Joesph Daudu, SAN, prayed the court to allow Dasuki continue in his existing bail.

Solomon Umoh and other counsel in the matter aligned with Mr Adedipe.

The judge, Justice Hussein Baba –Yusuf, after listening to their prayers, ordered that all the defendants should continue to enjoy their existing bail.

He adjourned the case until July 2 and July 5 for the commencement of trial.