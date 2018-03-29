DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari Bows Before Tinubu

It is almost symbolic the celebrated visit to Lagos State by the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Major General Mohammadu Buhari. The President’s scheduled to commission several State owned projects and the visit to the leader of the All Progressive Congress [APC] against his 61st birthday celebration earned the people of Lagos State a public holiday.

The near proverbial visit and the declaration of public holiday underscores what is transpiring within the APC and the tussle to remain in power beyond the presidential elections of 2019.

Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from competent sources knowledgeable of the goings on within the APC revealed that the leader of the APC [Bola Tinubu] has regained his power and influence. “He has Buhari where he wants him”, said one of the prime sources who declared that President Buhari now realizes he needs Bola Tinubu more than he thought. “Buhari was misled by the Fulani and northern jingoists” that surrounds him constantly.

“Buhari’s decision as to whether he will contest reelection in 2019 will depend on whether he believes Tinubu will cooperate with him. The President knows fully well he offended Tinubu and he knows Tinubu is not a push over”, stated a presidential source who acknowledged that Tinubu holds the ‘joker’ now. “Buhari has already made concessions to Tinubu and has made ‘things’ available to him through his associates, all in the attempt to assuage the anger and insult”.

Tinubu is a political enigma. It remains uncertain which direction he will head. Followers of Tinubu describe Tinubu as one who never forgives or forgets political favors or political letdowns. “I am very sure Tinubu will pay Buhari back with the same coin.” The push to remove the present National Chairman is seen with suspicious eyes. Tinubu may have the intention to short circuit the presidential primary process to hurt Buhari’s chances at emergence.

President Buhari recently switched sides in the raging battle within the APC. The National Executive Council [NEC] had ruled that the tenure of the National Chairman would be extended for an additional year to enable the current chairman pilot the selection of candidates against the general election of 2019. President Buhari seemed to agree with the notion initially, this was while Bola Tinubu was against it. Tinubu had even written the President an angry letter complaining of the activities of the National Chairman as being uncooperative.

The President had tasked Bola Tinubu with reconciling the warring groups within the party. But the NEC led by the National Chairman, Oyegun rejected the assignment. They rejected the assignment indicating the assignment was supposed to originate from the NEC and not the President. Bola Tinubu was not given the cooperation he sought. And when Tinubu complained to the President, the President initially stayed mute.

This action by the National Chairman followed over two years of utter neglect of Bola Tinubu by APC and Buhari. Some of the northern governors downplayed the role played by Bola Tinubu in ensuring Mohammadu Buhari won the APC presidential primary and the general presidential election. President Buhari who was buoyed singlehandedly by Bola Tinubu through the Presidential primary, ensuring finances were secured, stayed mute as the APC relegated Bola Tinubu to the back seat of the party.

As the political mechanization towards 2019 began, and the President saw what disarray the APC had become, opted to call on Bola Tinubu for help. Tinubu reappeared on the scene standing beside President Buhari again.

This development came against Senator Tinubu’s fancy. She frown at it. She cried out against the development. She angrily aired her take on the issue indicating the APC used and dumped her husband, only to call him back in time for another election. Our source revealed Tinubu’s wife spoke Tinubu’s mind.

“Tinubu has a joker waiting against the northern led faction of the APC”, and Buhari appear unsure of Tinubu’s willingness to play the joker. For this reason, Buhari has decided to politically bow before Tinubu. “Tinubu knows the south west is seating on a cliff, they can be easily swayed away from he APC“