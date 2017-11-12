Anambra Guber: APC Plans Mayhem On Election Day

By Ekene Okoye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in furtherance of its grand plan to capture Anambra State has perfected plot to import cultists and thugs to cause mayhem and disrupt the gubernatorial election process at key locations and thereafter move-in fake electoral materials to authenticate its rigging by e-collation.

The revelation came on the heels of boasts by one Hon Bassey who claimed that many of the mercenaries from Rivers State are already infiltrating Anambra to join forces with a detachment of Neo Black Movement of Africa otherwise known as Black Arts and the Supreme Fraternity of Buccaneers already working for the APC candidate Hon Tony Nwoye and his deputy.

Said he: “We have the task of bringing Anambra to its knees to ensure that APC is in control and we have battle tested guys from Rivers state gearing up to work with Tony Nwoye. By the time we are through with our plan, INEC will have no choice but to declare APC winner.”

Bassey further claimed that the security agencies would be of no consequence since their team already have relevant uniforms and also understand the drill to ensure ease of access wherever they want to operate.

Meanwhile, agents and associates of the APC candidate are reported to be moving cash to woe operators of hotels in Awka to agree to total take-over and occupation by yet unidentified persons in readiness for the elections. Sources close to the party in the state confirm that they are expecting a contingent said to be coming to help with security for the candidate and other officials.

We have reached out to the relevant security agencies to confirm veracity of the plot and readiness of the Police to counter such threat. We were however referred to earlier statement from the Police expressing its readiness to nip any threat to peace in the bud especially during the elections.

Reacting to the development, a politician and community leader, Ogbuefi Mbamalu Okoye, said that it is obvious that some politicians are getting desperate as the elections draw near. He however warned those planning to cause trouble to be careful because Anambra is peaceful but would not take kindly to any attempt to deny the people their rights to vote in this elections.

Efforts to reach the APC through its spokesman in Anambra yielded no response. However an officer of the Anambra State exco of the APC discounted the allegations as half baked. But the officer added that rigging of the Anambra gubernatorial elections is a foregone conclusion. “Some politicians from the PDP have even joined in this effort. We have the federal might; we don’t need thugs or cultists.”