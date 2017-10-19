Why I Refused To Give Obi N7.5 Billion – Obiano

Peter has told the whole world that governors misappropriate their states funds. He claims that when he was governor, he spent Anambra money for Ndi Anambra. Now he expects other States governors to spend their states monies on his pet project. Obaze gamble. Meanwhile Obaze has started complaining that Peter has been collecting donations in his name without releasing money to him even with a few days to election.

By Kenechukwu Ofomah

Governor Willie Obiano has revealed that former Governor, Peter Obi requested for the sum of 7.5 billion naira from his administration.

Governor Obiano who made the disclosure at Ezechima Primary School, Onitsha when he inaugurated his reelection campaigns in Onitsha North Council Area, said the clarification has become necessary because of the recent accusations against him by the former Governor.

Governor Obiano who noted that he had refused to pay the sum which his predecessor said was for his election campaigns in 2013, because he strongly believes that public funds should be used for public good, said that was why they fell apart.

He further revealed that he refused to pay the money because he was aware that enough money was raised for his campaign by his friends and associates, all of which were never accounted for.On the varying sums which the former Governor claimed he left behind, Governor Obiano made it clear that he inherited liability of about 127 billion naira debt from him in contracts awarded and other responsibilities, which he has been religiously undertaken in the spirit of continuity.He assured the people that he has his eyes on the ball and will not allow anything to distract him from fulfilling his promises to Ndi Anambra.

The Chairman of the Governor’s Re-election Campaign Committee, Chief Victor Umeh said APGA as the political spirit of Ndigbo, has in the past 3 and half years, availed Ndi Anambra good governance at its best, reminding the people that the upcoming guber election is not about Willie Obiano but about ensuring that the state remained free from political godfatherism.

A former Central Bank Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo in his speech said that at this time, the State needs a tested hand like Governor Obiano who has the experience and expertise to effectively steer her affairs.

The member representing Onitsha North Two Constituency in the State Assembly, Mr Eddie Ibuzo and his Onitsha North One counterpart, Mr Chugbo Enwezor said Governor Obiano has done more in 3 years than any other Governor, and pointed out that for their people, November 18th is a matter of sustaining good governance in the state.

In their separate remarks, the Transition committee Chairman of the Council Area, Mr Patrick Aghamba and an APGA stalwart, Chief Augustine Chukwuka maintained that Ndi Anambra have enough reason to vote for Governor Obiano in the upcoming election because he has shown in visible terms that he can move the state forward.

Decampees from the PDP, APC and Labour Party were during the event received into the party.