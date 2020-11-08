Advertisement

Following the recent publication by Saharareporters revealing the killings of six persons at the home of the ex-Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara by military personnel who dumped the corpse inside a water body located behind the home of the former Speaker in Jos, Plateau State – more revelations from sources knowledgeable of the incident have been revealed more titillating details to 247ureports.com.

According to the Sahrareporters reports – Nigerian Soldiers Kill Eight Persons At Ex-House Of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara’s Mansion In Jos, Dump Bodies Inside Mining Pond – the special forces from the military stationed in Plateau State opened fire on people gathered to at the resident of the former speaker. The report also show a video recording the recovery of dumped bodies inside the water body located behind Dogara’s home. See video evidence below:

More revelations made available to 247ureports.com from authoritative source indicates the former speaker may have a lot more to hide than the dead bodies. It was discovered over thirty [30+] truckloads of palliatives that was stored/hoarded at Dogara’s home was hurriedly transported out of Dogara’s to an unknown location on the evening of Thursday October 29, 2020 through the assistance of the Plateau State Government and the National security apparatus.

Specifically, the palliative were reported to comprise of thousands of bags of Rice, Boxes of Indomine, Keke Tricycles, Motorcycles. These items which filled more than 30 trailer loads were evacuated through the combined assistance of the Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong and the Chairman House Committee of Army, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas. Dogara was reported to have called upon the State Governor and the Committee Chair for assistance in moving the hoarded palliatives.

Impeccable source revealed that the member of representative representing a constituency in Plateau State, Hon. Wase witnessed the trailer movement of the goods from Dogara’s residence in the company of the State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong.

Interestingly, the drivers of the trailers have gone missing. This is according to the investigators investigating the movement of the palliatives. One of the sources who spoke to our reporter stated that “the drivers who evacuated more than 30 truckloads of different palliatives including thousands of Rice, infomine, Keke tricycles, etc. from his safe house to a new hideout had disappeared!!!”

An investigator points to a farmland belonging to Dogara along the border between Abuja and Nasarawa State that stretches over 2000hectares as the possible location where the hoarded palliatives were transferred to. It remains uncertain and unverified. However 247ureports.com verified the ownership of the 2000hectares as belonging to the former speaker.

–

How did Dogara acquire over 30+ trailers fully loaded with palliatives

Investigators estimate the monetary value of the hoarded palliatives to exceed billions of Naira by conservative estimation. And thus calls to question the source of the palliatives. Why the former speaker may be hoarding palliatives at his palatial home in Jos, Plateau State?

This answer to the question may draw from a recent investigation following the revelation by the Federal Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio which opened a Pandora Box for many members of the House of Representatives concerning the ill usage of the Niger Delta Development Commission [NDDC] as a cash cow.

Investigation conducted by this newspaper in tandem with a three-page letter from the Federal minister of Niger Delta Affairs to the National Assembly with Ref. No: MNDA/HM/041/IV/158 dated 23rd July 2020, and titled ‘Some Niger Delta Development Commission contracts allegedly given to some members of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives)” – reveals the former Speaker of the House of Representative, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara was a recipient of lucrative contracts from the NDDC. He milked the cash cow selfishly.

According to the letter, Bayelsa Rep got contract worth N413,293,006.88; Ondo Rep/Ubadinma Blessing who got contracts worth N552,563,379.38; Imo Rep who got contracts worth N585,577,933.50; Edo Rep who got contracts worth N502,435,025.17; House of Reps caucus also got contracts worth N254,384,426.63 with contract details of Kabaka Brown; North East Rep got two contracts worth N717.555 million; while one Hon. Nadu who got contract worth N484,762,887.

Our source reveals the North East Rep who got two contracts worth N717.555 million was the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara. The source explains that the Minister attempt not to disclose the identity of the North East Representative was to protect the former speaker who recently defected back to the All Progressive Congress [APC] from the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].

Other undisclosed contracts valued in excess of N47billion was awarded to companies with linkages to the former Speaker.

Cursory investigation revealed Dogara may have exited the PDP for the ruling party, primarily to evade prosecution by the anti-graft agencies.

In 2018, at the peak of his Speakership at the House of Representative, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara acquired a property in Maitama valued more than N4.5billion [See photograph] under controversial circumstances from an indicted oil and gas businessman, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar – the owner of A. A. Oil who was indicted alongside Mohammed Adoke, a former attorney general and Minister of Justice, and Dan Etete, a former Minister of Petroleum, for involvement in the $1.1 billion Malabu oil scandal. Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar is principal suspect in the Malabu OPL 245 scandal.

Aliyu Abubakar

Coincidentally, the supposed purchase of the N4.5billion home came following the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] arrest of Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar in late 2017 and arraignment for money laundering and exchange of alleged N300 million bribe in February 2018. Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted bail to Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar.

As a caveat, a report published by Premium Times on May 14, 2020 [Malabu: How Etete’s ally, Abubakar Aliyu, withdrew N24bn in cash – Prosecutor] revealed that a transcript of a Milan court hearing held in 2018 showed Alhaji Abubakar made cash withdrawal of N24 billion ($60,593,000) in one transaction from funds passed to him by Mr Etete, another suspect in the Malabu Oil criminal trial.

Our source reveals that following his [Dogara] purchase of the N4.5billion home in Maitama, he purchased five more homes – three in Bauchi and two in Abuja. These purchases came shortly after the arraignment and release of Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar.

“Aliyu and Dogara shared more in common than the public is aware. Dogara and Aliyu are associates”. It is uncertain the extent of relationship between the two but it is certain a relationship exists. The sudden display of wealth by Yakubu Dogara shortly following the detainment and arraignment of Aliyu Abubakar raises eyebrow.

Prior to venturing into politics, Yakubu Dogara had only practiced as a lawyer for nine years immediately after his NYSC in 1994 until 2005 when he was appointed Special Assistant to the Minister of State for Transport. He was not a man of wealth until he became the Speaker of the House of Representative.

His recent sudden move to the APC from the PDP is considered cover up for his shady deals while at the seat of Speaker. Senator Godswill Akpabio’s declaration before the committee investigating the activities of the NDDC propelled the former speaker into enlisting with the APC. This is according to a source who knows the former speaker. “The reason he went back to the folds of the APC is to save his neck, not patriotism, he has no Iota of morality, but for self-preservation”.

–

Pictures of Yakubu Dogara’s Palatial Homes: –

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0012.JPG

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0008.JPG

In Bauchi, this newspaper authoritatively captured three properties belonging to Dogara. The properties are valued not less than N500m each. They are located within the same vicinity of New GRA along Kwara close. These properties were purchased while he served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0003.JPG

In Abuja, three properties were captured. One in Maitaima which was acquired from the controversial businessman, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar – it is located near the Ireland Embassy. The two other properties are located in the highbrow area of Guzape Hil sometimes referred to as Asokoro extension. Each of the two complexes are multi-billion naira complexes.

–

The larger point becomes what the anti-graft agencies in Nigeria will make of the former speakers alleged fraudulent activities against the peoples of Nigeria and against the families of the killed persons at his home.