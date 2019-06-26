The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has graduated 20 Provost Personnel trained in advance Crime Scene Investigation (CSI).

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the CSI and Train-the-Trainers’ Course graduation ceremony took place at the 057 Provost Investigation Group (057 PIG), Ikeja.

Daramola said that the graduands comprised six officers and 14 airmen and airwomen.

He said that the course was aimed at developing participants’ skills in forensic methodology, recovery in fingerprints, DNA and firearms discharge, crime scene photography and security presentation on evidence to support crime investigation.

“The training took place at the NAF Forensic Crime Laboratory which was commissioned in September 2018 as part of efforts of the Service to effectively employ scientific approaches in all facets of its critical competencies, in order to enhance security and discipline in the Service,” he said.

Daramola added that the ceremony featured practical demonstration of the skills acquired by the graduands.

AVM Adeyinka Olabisi, the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command (AOC LC), at the graduation ceremony expressed appreciation to the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for his keen interest in enhancing the capacity of Provost personnel to more effectively carry out their duties.

He congratulated the graduands and advised them to put their newly acquired skills to effective use in curbing crime and sustaining discipline during service.

Olabisi also commended the resource persons from Sustainable Crime Justice Solutions United Kingdom for sharing their knowledge with the NAF Air Provost personnel.

