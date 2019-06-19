Catholic’s Reverend Father Isaac Agabi, who was abducted by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, has regained his freedom from his abductors.

Father Agabi is the priest in charge of Holy Name Catholic Church, Ikpeshi, in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State.

He was kidnapped along Auchi-Igarra road at about 5.00 pm, while on his way back to the parish.

It was gathered that he ran away from his abductors in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Director of Communication, Catholic Diocese of Auchi-Igarra, Fr. Peter Egielewa, confirmed his release to our correspondent in Benin.

Egielewa also confirmed that no ransom was paid to secure the release of the victim from his abductors.

He disclosed that Rev. Agabi escaped from the kidnappers when they slept off in the night.

“No ransom was paid. He actually escaped in the night when the kidnappers were asleep. He came out of the bush and was able to cake home, no ransom was paid​,” said.

The Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwanbuzor, could not be reached for comment, as call made to his mobile phone was not answered.

Meanwhile, leaders of the kidnappers who abducted Reverend Agabi has been allegedly nabbed by youths of Ikpeshi, in Akoko-Edo local government area of the State.

The kidnapper who’s identity is yet to be known, was however said to be from Taraba State.

A source from Ikpeshi who did not want his name in print, said the abductor was beaten to coma by the youths and is “facing the agony of slow death.”