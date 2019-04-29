The Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Segun Ajiboye Ajiboye has disclosed that some of the school teachers who were sacked by terrorists in the north-eastern part of the country are back to classroom.

He said that the Council had commenced the process of bringing back to the classrooms, teachers who have deserted the northeast zone due to terrorism attacks.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, he said that the plan was to re-motivate and change the psyche of the traumatised teachers to return to school.

According to him, some of the teachers lost their certificates to terrorism but have been restored by the intervention of the Council.

The TRCN boss disclosed that bringing back the teachers would improve knowledge impartation on students in North-eastern part of the country.

“Actually it is disheartening we are affected we can’t pretend. We have lost so many teachers to insecurity especially in the northeast. It created trauma. Pupils left the schools. They don’t want to come.

“The teachers themselves left because of what has happened to their colleagues. What we are doing is to bring back our teachers especially in the northeast. A lot of interventions are going on to re-motivate the teachers and change their psyche.

“So many of them left the teaching profession they don’t want to come back but now sanity is returning and our teachers are coming back. Some of them lost their certificates to insurgency”, he said.

On the deadline to register as professional teacher, Ajiboye disclosed that full enforcement against unregistered and unlicensed teachers would begin in January 2020, adding that any teacher not registered by the Council by December 31, 2019 will not be allowed to practice anymore in Nigeria.

He said letter of reminder was being written to Commissioners of Education and the Education Secretary in Federal Capital Territory on the need to ensure that practising teachers in their states get valid license before the deadline.

“That deadline stands. In fact the Minister of Education has directed that TRCN should do a letter to Commissioners of Education and Education secretary in the FCT to remind them about the deadline. By December 2019 anyone not registered and licensed by TRCN may not allowed in our classrooms. by January 2020 enforcement will begin”, he declared.