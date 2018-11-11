Breaking News: Nigerian Army Kills 2 Top Boko Haram Commanders

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

According to the military headquaters:

Gallant Troops Neutralize High Profile BHT Commanders.

Recall that Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Chibok and 28 Task Force Brigade Damboa, embarked on Joint Clearance Operations from Gumsuri to Gambori in Borno State, on 9 November 2018, where they successfully cleared and liberated some villages. Reports just reaching Headquarters Nigerian Army, has confirmed that 2 high profile BHT commanders named ; Abu RAJAL and Tuja Sa’inna Banki were killed during the clearance operations. The COAS Lt Gen TY Buratai has commended the gallant troops and urged them to carry out further incursions and clearance operations to ensure that the remnants of the BHT are completely wiped out.

